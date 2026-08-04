ASEAN Cup 2026: Vietnam’s 3-0 win sends shockwaves across regional media

Defender Xuan Manh in a fight for the ball with Indonesian rivals. Photo: VNA

Southeast Asian media outlets called the victory as a resounding statement of their status as the region’s top team.

ASEAN Football said Vietnam delivered a performance “worthy of the defending champions”, staying composed, well-organised and effective despite the furnace-like atmosphere stoked by roughly 30,000 home fans.

The outlet noted that Kim Sang Sik’s men not only kept dangerous striker Mitchell Lee Baker under control but also made the most of quick transitions to punish Indonesia with swift, razor-sharp counterattacks.

ASEAN United described the result as a “convincing victory” that has blown the semifinal door wide open while further hardening the defending champions’ mettle.

In Thailand, Siam Sport said goals from Van Vi, Hai Long and Xuan Son handed Vietnam a commanding advantage in the scramble for a semifinal spot.

CNN Indonesia said Vietnam’s high press left the host “completely helpless” as Kim’s players squeezed aggressively from the opening whistle, forcing a cascade of errors and two goals within just over 15 minutes.

Xuan Son’s presence after the break only dialed up the pressure, with the substitute putting the 3-0 gloss on the scoreline.

Bola admitted Vietnam had left Indonesia “embarrassed”, saying coach John Herdman’s side was completely outplayed by the champions’ increasingly sophisticated football. DetikSport said the defeat pushed Indonesia’s semifinal hopes closer to the brink, while Merah Putih called it one of the country’s heaviest ASEAN Cup losses to Vietnam.

TvOne News reported that thousands of home supporters streamed out of Pakansari Stadium moments after Xuan Son made it 3-0 in the 71st minute.

Notably, the win also commanded headlines in the Republic of Korea – coach Kim’s homeland. Major outlets, including Sports Chosun, OSEN, News1 and Xports News, uniformly branded the result a “perfect response” from the 49-year-old after the criticism triggered by a prior stalemate with Singapore.

Sports Chosun said Kim demonstrated his coaching caliber through bold personnel and tactical shifts. Four changes to the starting lineup, paired with a relentless high-tempo press, ambushed Indonesia and effectively settled the contest in just over 15 minutes.

OSEN labelled it a “Kim Sang Sik victory”, noting that Vietnam produced a performance unrecognisable from the Singapore draw. It said the Korean coach not only overhauled his tactical setup but also brought out a fierce competitive spirit from his squad.

News1 called the 3-0 win a statement of the defending ASEAN Cup champions' standing and said it put Vietnam within touching distance of the semifinals, adding that Kim is steadily proving he is the right man to build on the legacy of predecessor Park Hang Seo.

Xports News said pressure on Kim has eased markedly after the commanding display at Pakansari, Winning away against a direct rival restores Vietnam’s confidence and supplies a psychological jolt as they mount their title defence.

The 3-0 win fired Vietnam to the Group A top with seven points from three matches, putting their semifinal fate firmly in their own hands at the 2026 ASEAN Cup./.