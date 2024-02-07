The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the US Government organised a ceremony in Jakarta on February 7 to review the ASEAN – USAID cooperation with several projects worth more than 26 million USD rolled out in five years.



The projects, implemented from 2018, included the ASEAN - USAID Inclusive Growth in ASEAN Through Innovation, Trade and E-commerce (IGNITE), ASEAN – USAID Partnership for Regional Optimisation within the Political-Security and Socio-Cultural Communities (PROSPECT) and ASEAN Policy Implementation projects funded by the USAID and the US Department of State.



In his speech at the ceremony, ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn spoke highly of the achievements of the API, IGNITE and PROSPECT, expressing his wish for further collaboration amidst deepened trade and investment ties between the two sides.



He laid stress on the significance of enhance cooperation in emerging and important areas such as transport, cross-border crimes, women empowerment, healthcare, environment and every, regional human resources development and people-to-people connectivity.



For his part, US Ambassador to ASEAN Yohannes A. Abraham said that the success of the projects demonstrated the US’s commitment to an empowered ASEAN and long-term partnership with the bloc based on common values, helping the region become more prosperous and safer that could bring benefits to the 1 billion people in the region.



As a partner of ASEAN, the US wants to continue consolidating the central role of ASEAN for a Southeast Asian region of openness, connectivity and resilience, he stressed.



The IGNITE, PROSPECT and API projects contributed to promoting sustainable, inclusive and rules-based economic growth, expanding rights and opportunities for women and youths, building regional policies to settle common challenges, and supporting the national-level implementation of approved initiatives.



Over the past 40 years, the USAID has worked closely with ASEAN and its member states on the shared goals of stability, prosperity and peace in Southeast Asia./.