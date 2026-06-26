ASEAN–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership must deliver tangible results: Vietnamese ambassador

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Vu Ho (center) participates in the discussion session. Photo: VNA



The ASEAN–Republic of Korea (RoK) Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) should serve as a substantive framework for maintaining dialogue, enhancing cooperation, and building trust amid growing global uncertainties, Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho has said.

The diplomat made the statement on June 26 while addressing a discussion on the implementation of the ASEAN–RoK CSP Vision on the sidelines of the Jeju Forum.

The discussion took place following the elevation of ASEAN–RoK relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of their dialogue relations in 2024.

Participants exchanged views on measures to implement the CSP Vision proposed by the RoK at the 26th ASEAN–RoK Summit in 2025, viewing it as a guiding framework for cooperation in the fields of economy, security, and people-to-people exchanges.

According to the Vietnamese diplomat, both sides should soon translate leaders’ commitments into concrete actions while upgrading economic cooperation towards a more equal partnership based on high-quality investment, mutual respect, and mutual benefit.

Regarding security challenges in Northeast Asia, he said dialogue, cooperation, and conflict prevention should remain guiding principles, particularly in the maritime security domain. He affirmed that respect for international law, trust building and open dialogue are essential foundations for managing differences, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, and development in Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

Participants also discussed the significance of Timor-Leste’s accession to ASEAN as the bloc’s 11th member. Timor-Leste’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation described the development as a major milestone in the country’s regional integration process and expressed hope for expanded cooperation with the RoK in education, vocational training, and digital transformation.

This marks the second consecutive year that the ASEAN–Korea Centre has organised an official discussion at the Jeju Forum. The centre has previously launched a number of initiatives to promote exchanges between the two sides, including the inauguration of the ASEAN Hall at the Jeju International Peace Centre in 2022 and the naming of a walking path on Jeju Island as the ASEAN–Korea Olle Trail in 2024 to commemorate the 35th anniversary of ASEAN–RoK dialogue relations.

Earlier, on June 25, the ASEAN–Korea Centre inaugurated a bench symbolising Timor-Leste along the ASEAN–Korea Olle Trail, with the participation of the Timor-Leste Ambassador and other ASEAN ambassadors to the RoK, marking its accession as ASEAN’s 11th member./.