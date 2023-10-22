Art programme rounds off Vietnam culture week in France’s Versailles

EPVN was founded in 2007 by parents who wished to help orphaned children in Vietnam and strengthen the bonds between Vietnam and France. Its main objective is to improve the living conditions of children in orphanages and underprivileged families in Vietnam through humanitarian aid, including providing supplementary food or milk for infants, conducting vaccination campaigns, organising medical activities, supplying hygiene products, and raising awareness in these areas.



Addressing the gala, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang appreciated what EPVN has made for Vietnamese children. He affirmed that the Vietnamese culture week in Versailles is an important and meaningful event, especially when the countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership.



Mayor of Versailles François de Mazières highlighted that the culture week has demonstrated the spirit of solidarity and creativity of the Vietnamese community there, playing a part in strengthening the bond between the people of the two nations.



The highlights of the last of the four-night programme included a chorus of a series of homeland-themed Vietnamese songs by 12 French children, an exhibition of more than 100 traditional costumes, scarves, and headwear representing the 54 ethnic groups of Vietnam, and a fashion show of Vietnamese traditional attire./.