Around 64-65% of communes set to meet new-style rural standards after restructuring

The model new-style rural commune of Dai Dien in Thanh Phu district, Ben Tre province. (Photo: VNA)

Around 64-65% of newly reorganised communes are expected to meet new-style rural standards following the latest administrative restructuring, officials said at a press briefing on June 20 reviewing the national target programmes on new-style rural area building, and sustainable poverty reduction for the 2021–2025 period.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Vo Van Hung emphasised that these two programmes are key pillars of the country’s sustainable development strategy, reflecting the Government’s commitment to improving living standards, reducing regional disparities, and promoting rural transformation. After five years, the programmes have delivered broad and positive results.

To date, 79.3% of communes nationwide (6,084 out of 7,669) have met the new-style rural criteria, representing a 10.6% increase from 2021. Notably, 42.4% have achieved advanced rural status, and 12.3% are recognised as model new-style rural communes. A total of 329 out of 646 districts and 12 provinces have fulfilled the programme’s objectives. Funding for the new-style rural area building programme has reached 3.7 quadrillion VND (148 billion USD) as of May 2025.

Ngo Truong Son, Head of the Central Coordination Office for New-Style Rural Development, noted that while detailed figures are still being compiled, initial reports from localities suggest that 64–65% of newly-merged communes will meet new-style rural area standards. The target is to raise this to 80% within five years.

The one commune-one product (OCOP) programme has seen strong progress, with over 16,500 certified products rated three stars or higher — an increase of 12,000 products since 2020. Rural tourism has also grown, contributing to economic development of localities.

Nguyen Le Binh, Deputy Head of the National Office for Poverty Reduction, said that over 10,000 poverty reduction models have been implemented, benefiting more than 200,000 households. High-tech farming methods are being promoted, and nearly 125,000 people from poor or near-poor households have received job placement support.

On social welfare, 90,000 houses for poor families have been built or renovated. The malnutrition rate among children in disadvantaged areas has fallen to 25.42%, well below the target of under 34%.

The final review meeting for both national programmes will be chaired by the Prime Minister on June 22, and connected with the People's Committees of all 63 provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide./.