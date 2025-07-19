Announcement on 13th Party Central Committee's 12th plenum

At the closing ceremony of the 13th Party Central Committee's 12th plenum. Photo: VNA



Party General Secretary To Lam presided over and delivered important speeches at the opening and closing sessions of the plenum.



The Party Central Committee reached fundamental consensus on the contents of the following documents: the orientation for personnel work for the 14th National Party Congress, including the orientation for the allocation of structure and number of official members of the 14th Party Central Committee; the criteria, structure, number, and principles for the allocation of delegates to attend the 14th National Party Congress; and opinions on additional personnel planning for the Politburo and the Secretariat of the 14th term (2026–2031).



The Party Central Committee unanimously affirmed that: the orientation for personnel work for the 14th National Party Congress is an especially important document, decisive for the entire process of preparation and election of personnel to the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat, the General Secretary, and key leadership positions of the State, thereby contributing to the success of the 14th National Party Congress.



The preparation of personnel for the 14th National Party Congress must be carried out in a synchronous, scientific, methodical, rigorous, democratic, objective, and transparent manner; ensuring strict compliance with the Party’s regulations, the principle of democratic centralism, and the provisions of the law. The national and ethnic interests must be placed above all else and before all else. It is imperative to resolutely prevent any individuals who do not meet the standards and conditions, and who are not worthy, from “slipping through” into the 14th-tenure Party Central Committee.



The Party Central Committee agreed in principle to the merger of three reports, including the political report, the socio-economic report, and the report summarising Party building and the implementation of the Party Charter (focusing on Party building work). In addition, the committee adopted the basic contents of the draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress, including the draft political report; the draft report reviewing certain theoretical and practical issues on the renewal process under the socialist orientation over the past 40 years in Vietnam; and the draft report on the implementation of the Party Charter.



The Party Central Committee also endorsed the proposals submitted by the Party Committee of the Government on certain amendments and supplements to the resolutions and conclusions of the Party Central Committee. They include Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW dated June 16, 2022 of the 13th Party Central Committee on continuing to renew and improve institutions and policies, enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of land management and use, and creating momentum to turn Vietnam into a developed nation with high income; Resolution No. 27-NQ/TW dated November 9, 2022 of the 13th Party Central Committee on continuing to build and perfect the socialist rule-of-law state of Vietnam in the new period; and Resolution No. 29-NQ/TW, dated November 4, 2013, of the 11th Party Central Committee on fundamental and comprehensive reform of education and training to meet the requirements of industrialisation and modernisation in the context of a socialist-oriented market economy and international integration.

The Party Central Committee assigned the Politburo to finalise amendments and additions to relevant resolutions and conclusions. Where necessary, to address urgent and emerging issues in a timely manner, the Politburo is authorised to decide on new matters that fall under the Party Central Committee’s jurisdiction or that diverge from existing resolutions and conclusions. Such decisions must serve the goals of national stability and development, and be reported at the next plenary session.

On the organisation of Party congresses at all levels for the 2025–2030 term, the Party Central Committee affirmed their special significance as a foundational step toward the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress. It tasked the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission, along with provincial, municipal and centrally governed Party Committees, with urgently implementing plans, resolving arising issues promptly, and avoiding delays, passivity or internal disunity.

The Party Central Committee also announced disciplinary measures. It decided to remove Nguyen Xuan Phuc, former Politburo member and former State President; Vo Van Thuong, former Politburo member and former State President; Vuong Dinh Hue, former Politburo member and former Chairman of the National Assembly; and Le Minh Khai, former Party Central Committee Secretary and former Deputy Prime Minister from all Party positions. It also decided to expel Nguyen Thi Kim Tien, former Party Central Committee member and former Minister of Health, from the Party.

The Party Central Committee agreed to let Do Duc Duy, Party Central Committee member and Minister of Agriculture and Environment, step down from member of the 13th Party Central Committee; and Vo Chi Cong, alternate member of the Party Central Committee and former member of the Standing Board of the Can Tho Party Committee, from his role in the 13th Party Central Committee.

The Party Central Committee gave its opinion on personnel matters to enable the Politburo to propose a candidate for the position of Minister of Agriculture and Environment for the 2021–2026 term to the 15th National Assembly for approval.

Concerning the initial implementation of the two-tier local government model, the Party Central Committee noted that the model has been rolled out in 34 provinces and cities, covering 3,321 communes, wards and special zones. Preliminary assessments indicate that the system is functioning well without major disruptions. Civil servants are beginning to adapt, workflows are more streamlined, and public services are being delivered more efficiently. The general public has expressed support and hope for the model’s continued improvement.

The Party Central Committee reviewed reports on the implementation of its Resolution No. 18 dated October 25, 2017 from November 2024 to July 2025, the national situation in the first half of 2025, important matters addressed by the Politburo since the 11th plenary session, priority tasks leading up to the 13th plenary session, as well as recent global and regional developments and Vietnam’s viewpoints./.