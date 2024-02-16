Anniversary of Hai Ba Trung uprising celebrated in Hanoi with first 3D mapping show

The 1984th anniversary of Hai Ba Trung (Trung Sisters)’s uprising was commemorated in a ceremony in Me Linh district, Hanoi on the sixth day of the first lunar month, which fell on February 15 this year.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of Me Linh district People’s Committee Hoang Anh Tuan reviewed the indomitable struggle of the two Trung Sisters and other heroes to expel invaders in the past, bringing independence to the country.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women's Union Ha Thi Nga emphasised that the two heroines are the heroic examples and pride of Vietnamese women and people.

For the first time, a show using 3D mapping technology was staged at the event, telling the story of the uprising in a modern and novel way using various forms of performance.

The show is hoped to become a frequent cultural and artistic tourism product, appealing to young generations who will be more appreciative of the nation's history, thus increasing their love for the country and gratitude for the contribution of their ancestors.

Other activities at the festival included a parade and ritual ceremony, cultural and art performances, folk games, and sports competitions.

On the sixth day of the first lunar month in 40 AD, the Trung Sisters led a mass uprising against the Han invaders to reclaim national independence after more than 200 years of foreign rule.



After defeating the invaders, Trung Trac became King and established the country's capital in Hanoi's Me Linh district. Three years later, the Han army returned and defeated the Trung sisters and their army, after which the sisters killed themselves by jumping into the Hat Giang river./.