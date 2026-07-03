Ambassador praises efforts of Vietnamese rescuers in Venezuela

Representatives from the Embassy of Vietnam in Venezuela alongside members of the Vietnamese search and rescue team. Photo: VNA

At the field meeting, Ambassador My inquiried about the team’s living and working conditions and commended the sense of responsibility, determination, and resilience demonstrated by officers and soldiers of the contingent. He emphasised that Vietnam’s deployment of search and rescue forces to assist Venezuela in overcoming natural disaster consequences is a noble gesture, reflecting a strong spirit of international solidarity.



The ambassador affirmed that the presence of the Vietnamese search and rescue team in Venezuela at this difficult time is not only a timely humanitarian act, but also a vivid demonstration of the traditional friendship, comprehensive partnership, and solidarity between Vietnam and Venezuela.

Ambassador Vu Trung My presents gifts to the rescue team. Photo: VNA

He added that the Vietnamese diplomatic mission will continue to stand alongside the team, closely coordinate, and provide the most favourable logistical and informational support to ensure the successful completion of their assigned mission by the Party, State, and people.



Reporting on operational progress, Major General Pham Van Ty, head of the Vietnamese rescue contingent, said that despite numerous challenges posed by complex terrain and harsh weather conditions, the team has maintained high discipline and absolute focus in search and recovery operations.



He further noted that timely encouragement from the ambassador and the Embassy serves as a strong source of motivation for all personnel on site. He reaffirmed the team’s commitment to close coordination with local authorities and strict adherence to safety procedures, determined to overcome all hardships and complete their mission with the highest effectiveness, thereby contributing to enhancing the image of Vietnam, its people, and the Vietnam People’s Army in the eyes of international friends.



On this occasion, the Embassy of Vietnam in Venezuela presented gifts and essential supplies to the rescue team to help improve living conditions at the field camp.



Representatives of La Guaira state authorities expressed their deep appreciation and gratitude for the timely and effective support provided by the Government and people of Vietnam to the people of Venezuela.



According to the latest official figures, the twin earthquakes, that struck Venezuela on June 24, has claimed 2,295 lives and injured 11,267 others. On July 1, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared seven days of national mourning in memory of those who lost their lives in the twin earthquakes./.