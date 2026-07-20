In the News
All six Vietnamese students win medals at Int’l Mathematical Olympiad 2026
The gold medals went to 12th graders Nguyen Dinh Tung of the High School for the Gifted under the Hanoi University of Science, Vietnam National University, Hanoi; and Nguyen Le Nhat Nam of the High School for the Gifted under Hanoi National University of Education.
Notably, Tung was competing at the IMO for the second time, after winning a silver medal at the 2025 competition.
The three silver medalists were Pham Dang Nguyen, a 12th grader from Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted; Tran Dai Thanh Danh, a 12th grader from the High School for the Gifted under Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City; and Nguyen Hoang Phuong, an 11th grader from Phan Boi Chau High School for the Gifted in Nghe An province.
Ha Manh Hung, an 11th grader from Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted, secured the bronze medal.
The 67th IMO is taking place in Shanghai, China, from July 10-21, drawing 666 contestants from 119 countries and territories.
At the IMO 2025 in Queensland, Australia, the Vietnamese team ranked 9th, with two golds, three silvers, and one bronze, and a total score of 188./.