All available resources mobilized to treat victims of Phu Quoc speedboat accident

The Department of Health and medical facilities in the special zone provide emergency treatment and medical care for the survivors. Photo by courtesy/VNA

The Phu Quoc Special Zone in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, in coordination with relevant authorities, has mobilised personnel and equipment to conduct search-and-rescue operations and provide emergency medical assistance to Indian victims of the July 11 speedboat accident.



Immediately after being notified of the accident, Sun Group International Hospital activated its hospital-wide "code red" emergency response, dispatching ambulances and specialised teams to the scene while mobilising its entire medical staff to assist in the rescue effort.



After nearly two hours of intensive resuscitation, two critically injured patients were stabilised and transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU), where they later regained consciousness and remained in stable condition.



By 6:15 p.m. on July 11, the hospital had admitted another 15 victims, all of whom were conscious, for medical examinations, trauma screening and further treatment to support their recovery.



Dr. Nguyen Quang Thang, Director of Sun Group International Hospital, said two of the patients admitted to the hospital were suffering from severe respiratory failure. One has since recovered and is being monitored ahead of a possible discharge, while the other remains hospitalised due to underlying medical conditions.



The hospital is coordinating with Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City to provide intensive treatment, with doctors expecting the patient's condition to improve soon, he added.



Local authorities are also moving swiftly to provide financial assistance to the victims while coordinating with diplomatic authorities on related matters.



Tran Minh Khoa, Chairman of the People's Committee of the Phu Quoc Special Zone, said authorities are focusing on providing support and assistance to the victims.



As an immediate measure, the operator of the vessel has agreed to provide 1,000 USD to each bereaved family and 500 USD to each injured passenger.



The local administration will also provide 26 million VND (about 1,000 USD) for each fatality. Authorities are expediting investigations, civil registration procedures and other legal formalities in accordance with Vietnamese law, while working to facilitate the prompt repatriation of the victims./.