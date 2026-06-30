Algeria eyes stronger parliamentary ties with Vietnam

Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh pays a farewell visit to President of Algeria’s Council of the Nation (Senate) Azzouz Nasri. Photo: VNA

In a reception for outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh on June 29, Nasri spoke highly of the traditional friendship between Algeria and Vietnam, which was forged through their shared struggle against colonialism and built on solidarity, mutual support, and respect for national sovereignty and self-determination.He stressed that the bilateral relations have continued to develop positively, particularly since the two countries upgraded their ties to a Strategic Partnership in November 2025.Nasri affirmed that Algeria, under the leadership of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, attaches importance to effectively implementing the Strategic Partnership with Vietnam by enhancing political dialogue; expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation; and promoting cultural and people-to-people exchanges.He also highly valued the close coordination between the two nations at regional and international forums on issues of common concern.Introducing Algeria's diplomatic policy towards Africa, Nasri said the country is carrying out many initiatives to support the continent's development, including a 1-billion-USD programme through the Algerian Agency for International Cooperation for Solidarity and Development to finance infrastructure, healthcare, education and energy projects across African countries.For his part, Khanh thanked the leaders of the Algerian Council of the Nation and relevant Algerian authorities for their support throughout his tenure, affirming that Vietnam always attaches importance to developing its Strategic Partnership with Algeria and wishes to further expand cooperation in areas with strong potential, including agriculture, industry, culture, trade and investment, helping make the bilateral ties more substantive and effective.The two sides also expressed satisfaction with their shared positions on many regional and international issues, and agreed to continue coordinating and supporting each other at multilateral forums.Regarding parliamentary cooperation, Nasri expressed his hope to strengthen relations with the Vietnamese National Assembly by sharing legislative experience and promoting the role of the two countries' Friendship Parliamentarians' Groups in advancing the bilateral relations.Khanh took this occasion to convey the Vietnamese side’s invitation to Nasri to pay an official visit to Vietnam at a convenient time, aiming to further deepen the friendship and Strategic Partnership between the two countries./.