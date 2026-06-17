Young people in Ho Chi Minh City experience AI-powered video creation applications at an event. Photo: VNA



The growth of Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and other digital platforms has increasingly blurred the boundaries between the media, businesses and consumers.



Ngo Minh Giang, Communications Director at T&T Group, noted that a decade ago corporate communications largely focused on promoting products and services and building brand image. At that time, information flowed in a relatively one-way manner and businesses had greater control over shaping their own narratives.



Today, however, digital platforms enable direct interaction between companies, customers and the wider public, meaning that a good product alone is no longer sufficient. Trust among customers, partners, investors, employees and society at large has become the defining factor behind long-term corporate value and resilience. A single incident involving product quality, business ethics, environmental responsibility or customer relations can quickly undermine years of reputation building.



From the hospitality sector’s perspective, Nguyen Quang Khanh, director of marketing communications at JW Marriott Hanoi, said trust has emerged as a unique form of capital – one that may not appear on financial statements but has a direct impact on corporate value.



Pham Ngoc Anh, a communications specialist with more than two decades of experience across leading domestic and international media groups, observed that businesses today may face crises from multiple directions, yet many still lack contingency plans for adverse scenarios.



Across many companies, AI is already reshaping communications practices, from drafting press releases and creating advertising content to producing videos, designing visuals, analysing customer behaviour and measuring public sentiment. Tasks that once required entire teams can now be completed within minutes.



According to Giang, the greatest challenge is no longer the speed at which information spreads, but the speed at which emotions and public perceptions evolve. Within several minutes, a piece of information, a video or even a comment can reach millions of people. AI further accelerates content creation, making it faster and, at times, more difficult to distinguish fact from fiction. In this environment, businesses are no longer competing on their ability to disseminate information but on the credibility of that information.



Many experts have cautioned that while AI can generate highly accurate content, it often lacks genuine emotion and human depth. A communications campaign perfected by algorithms alone may still fail to earn public trust if authenticity is absent.



As a result, businesses are moving away from traditional communications models centred on product promotion towards integrated communications governance encompassing reputation management, customer sentiment management, data governance and crisis management.



This shift aligns with the spirit of Resolution No. 57, which emphasises the development of digital infrastructure, digital data, the digital economy and stronger digital governance capabilities among Vietnamese enterprises.



More broadly, the transformation of corporate communications reflects not only changes within individual businesses but also the wider national digital transition being driven by Resolution 57, where data, technology, innovation and governance capacity are becoming the economy’s new competitive foundations.



In this context, Vietnamese enterprises cannot afford to remain on the sidelines.



Giang added that Resolution 57 not only sets out breakthrough objectives and solutions for science and technology and creates momentum for digital transformation, but also encourages a profound shift in communications thinking.



Khanh likewise argued that one of the resolution’s most significant impacts is compelling businesses to view communications as a governance capability rather than merely a supporting function./.