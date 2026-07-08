ADB, HDBank sign 100 million USD loan to expand access to finance for MSMEs

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) signs a 100 million USD loan with HDBank to expand access to finance for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Vietnam. Illustrative photo: VNA

As mandated lead arranger and co-coordinator with Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited, ADB also brought together 29 commercial banks to mobilise an additional 621 million USD in financing and expand the resources available to HDBank. The transaction strengthens HDBank’s access to international capital and highlights ADB’s role in mobilising private financing to support inclusive financial systems across Asia and the Pacific.The financing will support HDBank’s medium- to long-term lending, with at least 40% of ADB’s financing directed to WMSMEs to provide more opportunities for women business owners.Speaking at the the signing ceremony, ADB Country Director for Vietnam Shantanu Chakraborty emphasised that strengthening access to finance for MSMEs, particularly women-owned businesses, is essential for inclusive and resilient growth in Vietnam.He said the ADB’s partnership with HDBank will help channel much-needed capital to underserved enterprises and support broader participation in economic opportunities.For his part, HDBank Chief Executive Officer Nguyen Huu Dang said that "the ADB’s support will enable HDBank to further expand access to finance for MSMEs and deepen our commitment to supporting women-owned businesses."“This partnership underscores our continued focus on inclusive growth and sustainable finance,” Dang said.MSMEs are a cornerstone of Vietnam’s economy, accounting for more than 97% of registered firms, about 36% of total employment, and 40% of the country’s gross domestic product. Yet many MSMEs, especially women-owned businesses, continue to face barriers to formal financing, including limited collateral, constrained credit histories, and perceived risks associated with smaller borrowers. The facility will be complemented by ADB capacity-building technical assistance to help develop tailored financial products, promote financial inclusion, and support the sustainable growth of MSMEs across the country./.