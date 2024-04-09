



Acting Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan presents gifts to policy beneficiary families. (Photo: VNA)



She also presented the National Fund for Vietnamese Children’s 200 million VND (over 8,000 USD) to the provincial fund for children.



Those were parts of the activities held to mark the 49th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2024), and 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954-20204).



Xuan hailed the achievements in economy, society, defence and security that the provincial Party Committee, authority and people have carved out over the past time,



Recalling the province’s glorious history, Xuan highlighted the locals have got through the pain and loss from the wars for national independence, and overcome challenges to attain important results, with robust economic growth of 6.12%, GRDP per capita reaching over 3,900 USD, and sound economic restructuring.



She lauded the province’s efforts to develop the economy, ensure local social welfare, alleviate poverty and take care of the people who rendered services to the nation.



She expressed her hope that the Party organisation, military and people of Tay Ninh will make further efforts to complete the set missions, particularly economic development and security-defence, adding the province needs to capitalise on its potential and advantages to branch out tourism, hi-tech agriculture, urbanisation and logistics.



Besides, she suggested the province step up cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces in the vicinity to create chains in investment attraction, and production./.