80 years of Vietnam News Agency: A mission alongside nation’s history
In an interview with VNA correspondents in Buenos Aires on the occasion of the VNA’s 80th founding anniversary (September 15, 1945 – 2025), Hacthoun, head of PL’s bureau in Argentina, congratulated the agency on its tireless contributions to Vietnam’s liberation, nation-building, and development since its inception.
The Cuban journalist recalled the sacrifices and resilience of VNA reporters in the Mekong Delta during the resistance war against the US, noting their work could fill books or even inspire films. He stressed that the VNA not only documented wartime struggles but also conveyed to the world the post-war challenges, the launch of the Doi moi (Renewal) process, and Vietnam’s remarkable development achievements and expanding international relations in recent decades.
Reflecting on the present, Hacthoun, who has spent 43 years at PL and once served as chief of its Hanoi bureau, highlighted the VNA’s ongoing transformation, blending the experience of seasoned reporters with the creativity of younger generations to reaffirm its role as Vietnam’s national news agency.
He praised the news agency for promoting Vietnam’s image and foreign policy worldwide, enhancing the country’s international standing. The agency’s multilingual output, with news provided in six languages and print and online publications in ten, continues to serve as a reliable source for readers to understand Vietnam’s realities, achievements, challenges, and integration into the global community, while also offering valuable insights into Southeast Asia.
On VNA–PL cooperation, Hacthoun recalled that the fraternal bond between the two agencies was forged during the war against the US. PL journalists, working alongside their VNA counterparts, reported the brutal realities of the war and amplified Vietnam’s just struggle and ultimate victory to the world.
He underscored that this shared history has created enduring ties. Over the years, the two agencies have worked closely to inform the world about developments in Vietnam and Cuba, as well as their joint efforts for growth. He emphasised that in difficult times, PL supported the VNA without hesitation, and today the VNA is extending the same solidarity to help PL advance./.