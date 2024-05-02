8 mln tourists recorded during just-ended holidays

Tourists at the Trang An Landscape Complex in Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

The tourism sector served about 8 million tourists during the five-days holiday from April 27 to May 1, up 14.2% year on year, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has reported.



Of the tourists, 3.6 million stayed overnight and the average room occupancy at accommodation establishments nationalwide was up to 70%, or even 100%y in some coastal destinations.

Most of key tourism destinations such as Sa Pa, Quang Ninh, Thanh Hoa, Phu Yen, Nha Tra, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau recorded a surge in the number of tourists compared to the same period in 2023.



Thanh Hoa topped the country with 1.52 million visitors, a growth of 27.2% year on year, and a revenue of 3.805 trillion VND (152 million USD), followed by Quang Ninh and Khanh Hoa with 1 million and nearly 970,000 visitors, respectively.



However, the scorching weather in the whole country hindered several outdoor activities in mountainous and urban areas. Besides, some destinations recorded a downward trend in the number of visitors compared to 2023 including Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Quang Nam, and Con Dao due to high airfares.



To cope with the situation, travel agencies have offered high quality shuttle buses, train, car, and waterway services in order to reduce costs for tourists while enhancing experiment for them./.