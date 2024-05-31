Making news
6th Vietnam Security Summit held in Hanoi
In his opening remarks, MIC Deputy Minister Pham Duc Long said that artificial intelligence (AI) is contributing to revolutionising the field of information security, on both the frontlines of cyberattack and system defence. However, in addition to its benefits, AI technology is being used by cybercriminals to easily create new malware as well as new and sophisticated phishing attacks, with diverse attack scenarios.
In Vietnam, the National Cyberspace System operated by the AIS received 17,400 reports of online fraud, with losses of about 8-10 trillion VND (314-392 million USD).
It is important to quickly research and apply advantages of AI technology, and seek ways to limit its negative side, Long stressed.
He recommended agencies, organisations, and units to focus on implementing solutions to monitor information security to be able to early detect information security risks.
To minimise risks from AI, Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Anh Tuan, deputy head of the National Population Data Centre under the Ministry of Public Security’s Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order, proposed Vietnam perfect the legal corridor to stay ahead of the trend and promulgate documents regulating ethics in the process of development, production, application and use of AI as well as technical regulations on application connection and sharing platforms.
In addition, AI development must go hand in hand with cybersecurity and information security issues to avoid being attacked and hacked, causing many serious consequences.
At the summit, experts shared some new trends in cyberattacks using AI, solutions to ensure safety when performing online transactions, and ways to detect, prevent, and handle ransomware attacks.
On this occasion, a cyber-security exhibition was held, drawing the participation of more than 50 leading security solution providers in the region and the world./.