58 free Wi-Fi hotspots enhance visitor experience in Cat Hai Special Zone

The Cat Ba Archipelago comprises 367 islands of various sizes, of which Cat Ba Island is the largest, covering around 100 sq.km, and is part of the Cat Hai Special Zone. Photo: VNA

Implemented by the local People’s Committee, the initiative is part of broader efforts to accelerate the digital transformation, build a digital government and society, and promote smart tourism. The hotspots have been installed at ferry terminals, public squares, parks and administrative service centres.



The system is expected to meet growing demand for internet access, enabling users to search for information, access digital services and stay connected throughout their stay. It also allows visitors to easily tap into a range of digital utilities, contributing to a more convenient and enriching travel experience in Cat Hai.



The rollout marks a practical step in carrying out the locality’s digital transformation programme, gradually strengthening digital infrastructure and laying the groundwork for the development of a digital government, digital economy and digital society.



Through the public Wi-Fi network, users can scan QR codes to access information on tourist attractions, accommodation, restaurants, transport services and ferry schedules, as well as regulations for visiting Lan Hạ Bay. They can also receive updates on weather conditions, safety advisories and other essential travel guidance.



Located in the eastern part of Hai Phong City, Cat Hai Special Zone comprises Cat Hai island, the Cat Ba archipelago and the Long Chau archipelago. With its vast area dominated by islands and coastal landscapes, the zone holds significant ecological value and plays a strategic role in the city’s tourism, maritime economy and port development.



At the heart of the zone lies Cat Ba, often described as a 'green gem' of northern Vietnam. Home to 366 islands, it is the largest archipelago in the area and a leading hub for marine ecotourism.



Cat Ba’s appeal lies not only in its pristine natural beauty, but also in its international heritage value. Its connection with Ha Long Bay, with both recognised as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site in 2023, has further elevated its global tourism profile, attracting increasing numbers of visitors.



Notably, Cat Ba island is the only habitat of the critically endangered golden-headed langur, one of the rarest primates in the world, underscoring the area’s outstanding biodiversity and conservation significance./.