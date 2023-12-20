40 chefs show off skills at Da Nang culinary competition





Chefts take part in Da Nang Chef Talent Competition 2023 (Photo:VNA)



The event was jointly organised by the municipal federation of labour, Da Nang Hotel Association and the Da Nang Culinary Culture Association, Furama Resort Da Nang, and the USA Poultry and Egg Export Council (USAPEEC). It aimed to create a playground for chefs to exchange and popularise local cuisine to international guests.



Nguyen Duc Quynh, chairman of the Da Nang Hotel Association, said this is the second time the competition has been held in the city.

He went on to say that this year's edition was supported by many sponsors, hotels and resorts, thereby showing a strong recovery and a bright future for Da Nang's tourism industry.



Gentzsch Andre Pierre, General Director of Operations of the Ariyana -Furama Tourist Complex, said the competition will contribute to reviving and promoting the development of the tourism industry in Da Nang and the central region as well.



A range of activities were also held on the sideline of the event including an exhibition of 30 booths introducing products being supplied to the Da Nang hotel industry, a meeting of the executive meeting of the Da Nang Hotel Association and a workshop on hotel business and marketing in the new era./.