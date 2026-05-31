23rd Shangri-La Dialogue wraps up: Vietnam leaves distinct mark

Party General Secretary and President To Lam speaks at the opening of the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue. Photo: VNA

After three days of discussions with six plenary sessions and three special ones, the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's leading security forum, concluded in Singapore on May 31 amid a world continuing to face many unpredictable changes, from strategic competition between major powers and protracted conflicts to non-traditional security challenges.



One of the highlights grabbing observers’ special attention was the first-time participation and keynote address by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam.



Many scholars, diplomats, and international experts perceived that the presence of the Party and State leader not only reflects Vietnam's growing position on the international stage, but also demonstrates the country's increasingly active role in regional peace, security, and development issues.



Dr. Bastian Giegerich, Director-General and Chief Executive of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) – the organiser of the Shangri-La Dialogue, noted that the speech by General Secretary and President Lam was delivered at a time when the region and the world are facing numerous complex challenges. In this context, Vietnam emerges as a strategic entity that many partners wish to understand and cooperate with in order to promote stability, security, and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.



Some scholars said the prominent message in the keynote address is an appeal to the international community to work together to resolve the crisis of strategic trust, strengthen the rules-based international order, and continue to uphold the centrality of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in handling regional and global issues. These viewpoints are considered relevant to the urgent needs of the world today, which is facing the risk of polarisation and increasing confrontation.



The discussion atmosphere at this year's Shangri-La Dialogue also clearly reflected concerns about the rapidly changing security environment. The conflict in the Middle East and its impact on the strategic shipping lane through the Strait of Hormuz became one of the topics frequently addressed by delegates. In addition, the issues of strategic competition among major powers, maritime security, regional tension governance, and the future of the international order were also under consideration.



Concluding the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue, many experts believe that the overarching message of this year's forum was the urgent need to strengthen trust, enhance dialogue, and strengthen cooperation amid an increasingly complex global security environment.



In this context, Vietnam's presence is considered one of the outstanding highlights. The fact that General Secretary and President Lam delivered the keynote address for the first time at Asia's leading security forum not only demonstrates the international community's recognition of Vietnam's position and role, but also affirms the image of a proactive Vietnam contributing to common efforts for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world./.