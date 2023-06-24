22nd working day of 15th NA's fifth session

In the morning session presided over by NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai, member of the NA Standing Committee and Chairman of the NA’s Finance-Budget Committee Le Quang Manh presented a report on examining the draft revised Bidding Law.



Later, the NA voted electronically to pass the amended Law, with 460 out of 474 deputies present in favour, or 93.12% of the total number of lawmakers.



Under the directions of NA Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong, the NA deliberated on the draft Law on the Management and Protection of National Defence Works and Military Zones.



Concluding the discussions, Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang provided explanations and clarified several issues raised by deputies.



In the afternoon session televised nationwide, member of the NA Standing Committee and Chairman of the NA’s Committee on Legal Affairs Hoang Thanh Tung delivered a report on collecting feedback on the draft resolution on taking votes of confidence on officials holding positions elected or approved by the NA and People’s Councils (revised).



Later, the NA approved the revised resolution, with 470 out of 473 deputies present in favour, or 95.14% of the total number of lawmakers.



They then mulled over the draft amended Law on Real Estate Business.



Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi also made clear issues raised by deputies.



As scheduled on June 24, the NA will convene a closing session of the fifth meeting, during which they will conduct personnel work and discuss the draft Law on forces participating in the protection of security and order at the grassroots level. They are also due to approve several draft laws and resolutions./.