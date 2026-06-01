22nd Southern Fruit Festival brings visitors closer to Mekong Delta culture

A parade float showcases a wide variety of Mekong Delta fruits at the 22nd Southern Fruit Festival in Ho Chi Minh City on May 31. Photo: VNA

The festival, an annual cultural and tourism event in Ho Chi Minh City, serves as an opportunity to promote the agricultural products and distinctive culture of the Mekong Delta to domestic and international visitors.A highlight of the event is the traditional fruit market, featuring iconic fruits from orchards across Vietnam, alongside temperate varieties grown at the Suoi Tien high-tech farm.Some of the featured fruits include Ri6 durian at 75,000 VND (2.85 USD) per kilogramme, lychee at 59,000 VND per kilogramme and langsat at 75,000 VND per kilogramme.Joerg Puls, a German visitor, said he had been to Suoi Tiên Theme Park before and was excited about the festival, expressing his surprise that many of the fruits he had already tried in Vietnam were on display.According to the organisers, another spotlight of this year's festival is a series of night-time programmes, including art performances based on the Son Tinh - Thuy Tinh legend and a walking trail through a forest with light installations.The event will continue to feature other activities in the coming days, including the exhibition of the giant fruit sculpture Thanh Am Dong Phu Sa (Sounds of the Alluvium), an art installation inspired by the rich alluvial soil of the Mekong Delta.The event is organised by Suoi Tiên Theme Park and will run until the end of August./.