2025 National Sen Village Festival to open on May 15 evening

People visit President Ho Chi Minh's house in Sen village, Nam Dan district, central province of Nghe An. (Photo: VNA)

The central province of Nghe An, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and localities will hold the opening ceremony of the 2025 National Sen (Lotus) Village Festival on May 15 evening to celebrate the 135th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 - 2025).

During the ceremony, the statue “Uncle Ho visits the hometown” – a gift from the MPS to the Party Organisation, government and people of Nghe An province – will be inaugurated. The 12.5m-high bronnze statue is placed at Sen village stadium in Kim Lien commune – the hometown of President Ho Chi Minh. During his two visits to his hometown in 1957 and 1961, Uncle Ho had intimate conversations with local people.



There will be a 15-minute fireworks display. Also on the opening night, for the first time at the Sen Village Festival, locals and visitors will witness a 15-minute fireworks display following the opening ceremony.



Another highlight within the framework of the festival is the inauguration of the work named "Nine-tier Waterfall" at the resting place of President Ho Chi Minh’s mother, Hoang Thi Loan on Dong Tranh mountain. The work is inspired by images and objects associated with the life of Mrs Loan and Vietnamese women in the 19th century. Each tier is carved with a flower symbolising the people's boundless gratitude to her.



This year's festival has a harmonious combination of the ceremony and the festival, traditional and modern with many diverse and attractive activities. The ceremony includes traditional activities such as the flower offering ceremony in front of Uncle Ho's Statue at Ho Chi Minh Square in Vinh city, the parade from Vinh city to Uncle Ho's hometown; flower and incense offering ceremony at Uncle Ho Memorial House and Chung Son Temple in Kim Lien commune; procession of Uncle Ho's portrait from Uncle Ho Memorial House to Sen village stadium.



Other festive activities include the “Following Uncle Ho’s Footsteps – For National Security” run; the "Ho Chi Minh - the most beautiful name" exhibition, the exhibition of large-scale propaganda paintings, the Sen village singing festival, the "ASEAN Countries and People" photo exhibition, a 2025 national wrestling championship, a 2025 Sen village festival sports competition, a film week commemorating the 135th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh./.