The VinFuture Prize is a core activity of the VinFuture Foundation, a non-profit organisation co-founded by Vietnam’s billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong and his spouse Pham Thu Huong. (Photo: vinfutureprize.org)

The 4th edition of VinFuture Prize, an annual international award that honours remarkable scientific breakthroughs and promotes innovations for humankind, has officially closed its nomination portal with a record of 1,469 submissions.



The nominations cover a diverse range of critical fields, including health care (36.3%), sustainable energy (24.6%), environment and climate change (15.2%), artificial intelligence (AI) applications across multiple industries (13.8%), and agriculture (10.1%).



The number of international scientists becoming official nomination partners this year amounted to 9,101, up more than 70% and nearly 8-fold compared to the previous and inaugural seasons, respectively. Most of the partner scientists come from the Americas (31.4%), followed by Europe (28.3%), Asia (26.0%), Africa (7.3%), and Oceania (7%).



Notably, 14.8% of the nominating partners are among the top 2% of the most cited researchers globally.



The preliminary round of the prize is scheduled to run from June 1 to August 31.



The award is the core activity of the VinFuture Foundation, a non-profit organisation co-founded by Vietnam’s billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong and his spouse Pham Thu Huong. Its third edition, themed "Boundless Unity", received 1,389 nominations, tripling that of the first one./.