2024 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam wrapped up

The official event of the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam - the largest triathlon race in the country - took place in the central city of Da Nang on May 12 with the participation of nearly 2,000 domestic and international athletes.



The athletes competed in a 1.9-kilometre swim, a 90-kilometre bike course, and a 21.1-kilometre single loop course through the most scenic roads in the coastal city.

At the men’s events, the first position belonged to Fabien Celeste with 3 hours, 56 minutes and 9 seconds, followed by Chia Hao Chang (3 hours, 58 minutes and 17 seconds), and Robert Dendle (3 hours, 59 minutes and 6 seconds)

At the women's events, Ana Garcia Rodas got the top position with a result of 4 hours, 23 minutes and 7 seconds, followed by two Vietnamese athletes - Nguyen Thi Kim Cuong (4 hours 27 minutes 59 seconds), and Nguyen Tra My (4 hours, 34 minutes 24 seconds).

Nearly 3,000 triathletes from 52 countries and territories, including a record of 1,532 Vietnamese, competed in the race from May 10-12.

Nguyen Trong Thao, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, said that in the coming time, the city will continue to coordinate with relevant units to organise many cultural and sports events so that it will be a favourite destination for sports and tourism lovers.

Operation Manager of IRONMAN Asia Karen Matthews said that the race is one of the favourite events in the region thanks to the enthusiasm and passion of local athletes. It has now become the largest IRONMAN 70.3 event in Southeast Asia and continues to grow.

The first IRONMAN 70.3 was first held in Da Nang in 2015, attracting over 1,000 participants from 45 countries and territories, including 69 from Vietnam./.