2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup: Vietnam in same group with Uzbekistan, Kuwait, Malaysia

Vietnam will share the same Group D with Uzbekistan, Kuwait and Malaysia, according to the result of a draw conducted by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on November 23 for 16 teams in the 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup finals slated for April 15-May 3.

Group A consists of Qatar, Australia, Jordan and Indonesia while Group B gathers Japan, the Republic of Korea, the United Arab Emirates and China, and Group C brings together Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Thailand, and Tajikistan.



The Vietnamese team secured a spot in the 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup finals as the top team in Group C with 7 points in the qualifiers. Under the guidance of coach Philippe Troussier, the team had a 6-0 victory over Guam and beat Yemen 1-0 before drawing 2-2 with Singapore in a match of mere formality as they had already secured the top spot.



In addition to competing for rankings, the tournament is also meant to determine the Asian representatives for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games./.