2023 International Youth Day: Training youths in green skills

In line with the theme of this year’s International Youth Day - Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World, young delegates and stakeholders engaged in meaningful dialogues about education and the use of green skills in two round-table discussions and various interactive activities conducted both in-person and online.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis said by 2030, 60% of young people could lack the necessary skills for development in the green economy. She underlined the need to fill the gap and ensure that everyone has equal access to green skills.

As Vietnam strives towards an equitable energy transition and a net-zero emission future, a workforce transformation to drive a green and low-carbon economy is of utmost importance, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Ramla Khalidi said, adding that the Vietnamese youths need to be well-prepared and equipped with green knowledge, skills, and capabilities to join in this workforce.

According to her, seizing new opportunities to foster green employment and future skills is not just an investment in the potential of youths, but also a commitment towards a sustainable world./.