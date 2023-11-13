19 wild animals released to nature in Quang Binh

A total of 19 wild animals, which were kept in captivity, have been released into Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh, according to the Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Creature Development under the park's Management Board.



The animals include six stump-tailed macaque (Macaca arctoides), two northern pig-tailed macaque (Macaca leonine), an Indochinese box turtle (Cuora galbinifrons), a keeled box turtle (Cuora mouhotii), three impressed tortoise (Manouria impressa), two wildcats (Prionailurus bengalensis), and four pygmy slow loris (Nycticebus pygmaeus).



Vo Van Tri, the centre’s deputy director, said these individuals belong to IB and IIB groups, the list of endangered and rare species prioritised for protection following the Government’s Decree 84/2021/ND-CP. They were voluntarily handed over by residents and relevant agencies.



Earlier in April, the centre in coordination with Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park forest ranging department released 17 wild animals listed as endangered species, to nature./.