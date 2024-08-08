Making news
17th ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security launched
The Vietnam Information Security Association (VNISA) on August 7 launched the ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security 2024 with its preliminary and final rounds scheduled to take place in October this year.
This is the 17th edition of the contest for Vietnamese students and the 6th event with the participation of students from other ASEAN countries.
Hosted by the VNISA and sponsored by the Ministries of Education and Training, and Information and Communications, it is part of the annual “Vietnam Information Security Day” 2024.
The competition aims to seek talented students in the field of information security in Vietnam for joining regional and global competitions, thus developing high-qualification human resources in this field.
It is expected to raise awareness of and responsibility for information security at higher education establishments, while encouraging research, study and experience exchange, and updating modern technology knowledge in the field of information security.
Opened to students from colleges, universities and institutes in Vietnam, as well as some education institutions in ASEAN countries, the contest offers a good chance for candidates to enhance knowledge exchanges on information security.
The preliminary round is scheduled to take place on October 5, with the participation of more than 200 teams from universities across all 10 ASEAN countries. The final round is slated for October 19./.
Detailed information about the contest is available on the organising board's website at https://ascis.vnisa.org.vn/