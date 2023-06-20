15th National Assembly enters 18th working day

In the morning plenary session, presided over by NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh, lawmakers discussed the revised Housing Law. Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi explained several matters raised by deputies.



In the afternoon, member of the NA Standing Committee and Chairman of the NA’s Finance-Budget Committee Le Quang Manh presented a report on collecting feedback on the Resolution on the approval of the State budget settlement for 2021.



Later, 478 lawmakers cast votes on the Resolution, with 473 voting yes, or 95.75% of the total NA deputies.



After Manh delivered a report on examining the amended Law on Prices, 476 voted to approve the law, including 459 or 92.91% of the total lawmakers giving their nods.



Member of the NA Standing Committee and Chairman of the NA’s Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh presented a report on collecting feedback on the draft revised Law on Real Estate Business.



The legislators then discussed in group the bill.



As scheduled on June 20, the NA will convene a plenary session and pass the revised Law on Cooperatives, the Resolution on the investment plan for the road project connecting National Highway 27C with the provincial Road DT.656 in Khanh Hoa province, and the Law on Civil Defence, and the revised Law on Consumer Rights Protection.



They are also due to mull over the draft Law on Forces Safeguarding Security and Order at the Grassroots Level, and the draft revised Law on Water Resources./.