14th National Party Congress: New impetus for Vietnam–Mozambique solidarity

The upcoming 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is expected to inject fresh momentum into Vietnam–Mozambique solidarity, Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Tran Thi Thu Thin said in an interview with the FRELIMO Bulletin (BIF) of Mozambique’s ruling party Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO).

During the interview, Thin highlighted the long-standing ties between the CPV and FRELIMO, noting that FRELIMO is among the first political parties with which the CPV established relations of friendship and cooperation. During the struggle for national independence, the two parties and peoples stood shoulder to shoulder, united by fraternal solidarity and shared ideals. Throughout the process of national construction and development, both parties have remained steadfast in supporting their respective peoples.

To further promote cooperation, Vietnam has organised a series of short-term political training courses for FRELIMO cadres, aimed at sharing experience in national leadership and strengthening bilateral ties. The most recent course was held in September 2025.

Building on the strong relationship between the two parties and countries, numerous cooperation projects have been implemented with positive results. A notable example is the establishment of Movitel, a mobile telecommunications company in Mozambique with comprehensive network coverage across all districts and cities nationwide. After 13 years of operation, Movitel has risen to market leadership in Mozambique, with its telecommunications services positioning the company at the forefront of the country’s digital transformation.

Looking ahead to the CPV’s 14th National Congress, Thin reflected on the journey from the 13th Congress (2021–2025) to the present, underscoring the major achievements of Vietnam under the Party’s leadership. She stressed that under the Party’s close leadership, Vietnam overcame countless challenges to secure independence and national reunification and to advance along the socialist path. From a poor country, Vietnam has transformed into a developing nation deeply integrated into the global economy, posting impressive growth rates and steadily improving people’s living standards.

Assessing the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th Congress, the ambassador said this period was marked by strong national unity and determination. Despite profound global uncertainties, Vietnam achieved encouraging results. Average GDP growth during 2021–2025 approached 6.3% per year, among the highest worldwide. In 2025, GDP surpassed 510 billion USD, 1.47 times higher than in 2020, while per capita income stood at 5,000 USD, placing Vietnam among upper-middle-income countries.

Vietnam also recorded notable progress in cultural, human and social development, particularly in social welfare, with living standards significantly improved. National defence and security were further strengthened to safeguard independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The ambassador reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently pursues a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and diversification and multilateralisation of external relations.

During the past term, Party building and rectification achieved breakthrough results, with strict enforcement of Party discipline and intensified efforts to combat corruption, wastefulness and other negative practices. The Party’s leadership and governance methods continued to be renewed in a more scientific, democratic and effective manner, demonstrating the unity, consensus and strong resolve of the entire Party, people and political system to build a comprehensively strong CPV.

Sharing insights into the policy orientations to be set at the 14th National Congress, Thin described the event as an important political milestone, decisive for national development in a new era. Taking place on the occasion of the Party’s 96th founding anniversary (February 3, 1930–2026), the congress will both build on past successes and serve as a turning point to realise strategic goals toward 2030, marking the Party’s centenary, and the vision to 2045, the centenary of the nation.

Regarding post-congress prospects, the ambassador expressed confidence that Vietnam–Mozambique relations will enter a new and promising phase. She emphasised that the traditional solidarity and friendship between the CPV and FRELIMO have been nurtured across generations of leaders. Following the 14th National Congress, the CPV will continue to prioritise preserving and developing this special relationship as a firm political foundation guiding bilateral ties, thereby fostering deeper, more substantive cooperation in areas of shared strengths and development needs./.