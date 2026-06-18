14th National Congress of Vietnam Women's Union wraps up

Delegates at the opening ceremony of the 14th National Congress of the Vietnam Women's Union. Photo: VNA

The 14th National Congress of the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) for the 2026–2031 term concluded in Hanoi on June 18 afternoon after adopting key documents and setting priorities for the next five years, reaffirming its commitment to promoting gender equality, strengthening the VWU and empowering women as a driving force for the country's development.



With a spirit of democracy, responsibility and strong consensus, the two-day congress held extensive discussions and gave substantive opinions. Delegates approved the political report, the review report of the VWU’s 13th Central Committee, the Congress's Resolution, an action programme to implement the resolution, and the amended and supplemented charter of the union.



The congress reviewed the achievements of the previous term, recognising the contributions of women's movements and the union to national development despite a challenging environment. It also acknowledged the leadership of the Party, support from the State, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, ministries, sectors, localities and domestic and international partners.



For the 2026–2031 term, delegates identified key objectives and priorities aimed at empowering women to foster innovation, master knowledge, strengthen international integration and actively participate in Party and political system building.



The congress set the overall goal of mobilising society to advance gender equality, improve women's material and spiritual well-being, and promote their comprehensive development. By 2030, Vietnamese women are expected to become a key driving force for national development, while the VWU aims to become a pioneering organisation championing women's equality and development.



Delegates also approved 12 major targets, one emulation movement, one nationwide campaign, three breakthrough priorities, five key tasks and a package of solutions for the new term, demonstrating strong political determination to meeting the country's development requirements.



The congress also elected members to the 14th Central Committee of the VWU.



In her closing speech, VWU President Le Thi Thuy said the success of the congress reflected the Party and State's continued attention to women movements, and opened a new stage of development with greater requirements and responsibilities, and higher expectations for Vietnamese women in the new era.



She said the congress had created consensus in awareness and action, encouraging women nationwide to remain united, stand together to overcome challenges, and fulfil the goals and targets set out in the congress's resolution.



The VWU Presidium called on delegates to promptly disseminate and implement the congress's resolution in their localities and organisations, while reviewing and updating action plans to translate the resolution into concrete results.



The congress also called on officials, members and women across the country to continue fully realising their potential and creativity; exceling in learning, working and public service; actively contributing to national development, participating in Party and political system building, and helping to realise the goals of the congress.



Thuy expressed her confidence that with their mettle, intellect and aspirations, Vietnamese women will continue making significant contributions to national construction and protection in the country's new era of development./.