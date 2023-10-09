13th Party Central Committee’s 8th session creates momentum for national reform

The eighth session of the 13th Party Central Committee, which took place from October 2-8, was a success, creating a new momentum for the country’s synchronous and comprehensive reform, the building of the Party and the political system as well as the nation’s fast and sustainable development.



During seven working days, members of the committee made analysis and forecast on the socio-economic and State budget situations in the 2023-2024 period, while defining development viewpoints, overall goals and essential targets as well as major tasks and solutions for the remaining months of this year as well as the whole 2024. They also discussed the application of a new salary policy from July 1, 2024.



Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong underlined the need to continue to drastically and effectively implement policies and tasks given in the conclusion of the session, focusing on improving growth quality, generating jobs, and increasing incomes for labourers on the foundation of maintaining macro-economic stability and ensuring major economic balances and social welfare.



He also required continued close monitoring of the international and domestic situations so as to make suitable and effective response, striving for highest results in major tasks and targets for 2023 and the whole 13th tenure.



At the session, the 13th Party Central Committee agreed to issue a resolution on continuing to renewing and improving the quality of social policies, another on continuing to uphold the traditional of national unity, and a resolution outlining the guiding viewpoint and ideology along with key goals, tasks and measures to continue building the contingent of intellectuals meeting the requirements of national development in the new context.

The committee unanimously adopted a resolution on the national defence strategy in the new situation.



The committee carefully studies a personnel plan for the 14th Party Central Committee in the 2026-2031 tenure, and right after the eighth session, the Politburo will consider and make decision on the plan, which will serve as the foundation for the training and supervision of planned officials.



The session decided to establish five sub-committees for the preparation of the 14th National Party Congress, and made decisions on a number of personnel issues./.

