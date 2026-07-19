120kg green sea turtle released into wild in Ca Mau

The Dat Mui Border Guard Station in Ca Mau province along with local authorities and forest rangers release a 120kg green sea turtle back into the sea. Photo: VNA

The turtle was discovered by local fisherman Tran Be Ngoan of Dat Mui commune after becoming entangled in a fishing net while he was operating at sea on July 18.At around 4 a.m., Ngoan found the nearly one-metre-long turtle caught in the net. He rescued the animal, brought it aboard his boat and later reported the case to the Dat Mui Border Guard Station.After receiving the turtle, the border guard station coordinated with the Ngoc Hien Forest Ranger Unit and local authorities to return it safely to its natural habitat.Lieutenant Colonel Dinh Hoang Than, head of the Dat Mui Border Guard Station, said the green sea turtle is a rare and endangered marine species listed in the Red Data Books of Vietnam and the world and therefore requires strict protection.He praised Ngoan’s timely and responsible action, saying it contributes to raising public awareness of the conservation of rare and endangered wildlife./.