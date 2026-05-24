11th NPT Review Conference under Vietnam’s Presidency concludes

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, in his capacity as President of the 11th NPT Review Conference, announces the conclusion of the conference. Photo: VNA

The closing session was attended by UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu, representatives from the 191 member states of the NPT, and delegates from numerous international organisations.The conference adopted conclusions, recommendations and reports of the 11th Review Conference, as well as technical arrangements for the next review cycle. Although a final outcome document was not reached due to deep and irreconcilable differences among several member states, the conference saw a spirit of frank dialogue and sustained efforts to preserve the vitality and central role of the NPT in maintaining international peace and security.In his closing remarks as NPT RevCon 11 President, Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, stressed that although no consensus outcome document was achieved, all member states continued to share the common goal of a world free of nuclear weapons, and remain engaged in dialogue despite a global environment marked by instability, fragmentation and declining trust. The Vietnamese diplomat praised delegations for their flexibility and willingness to compromise throughout the negotiations, reaffirming that the NPT remains the cornerstone of the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation architecture.Viet further underscored the responsibility of member states to maintain and strengthen the treaty in order to ensure its continued relevance amid rapidly evolving international security challenges.During the closing debate, representatives from various countries and regional groups, including Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Non-Aligned Movement and the European Union, expressed regret that the conference failed to adopt an outcome document for the third consecutive review cycle. At the same time, they reaffirmed the NPT’s status as a “cornerstone” of the international security framework.Delegations also commended Vietnam for its effective management of the conference, highlighting the presidency’s efforts to promote transparency, improve negotiating procedures and adapt the review process to emerging global realities.After nearly a month of intensive negotiations, including dozens of formal and informal consultations and numerous side events, the conference concluded with a call for member states to maintain their commitments and continue working cooperatively toward the next review cycle in 2031 and the shared objective of a world without nuclear weapons.In a statement issued after the conference, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his regret over the failure to achieve consensus on a final document and urged all nations to fully utilise dialogue, diplomacy and negotiations to reduce tensions, lower nuclear risks and ultimately eliminate the nuclear threat entirely. He particularly commended Vietnam, in its role as President of the Conference, for its tireless efforts to promote substantive outcomes aimed at strengthening the NPT and advancing the treaty’s objectives.At a press conference following the closing session, Izumi Nakamitsu said that although the conference did not produce a consensus outcome, the leadership and tireless efforts of the conference president has brought renewed momentum to the negotiating process and encouraged member states to continue dialogue and cooperation amid an increasingly fragmented geopolitical landscape./.