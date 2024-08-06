Making news
100 traditional cakes made from palmyra palm set Vietnamese record
The 100 traditional cakes made from palmyra palm set a Vietnamese record at a cooking competition held on August 5 within the framework of the Southern Traditional Cake Festival in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.
The competition aimed to preserve the cultural value of southern traditional cakes made from palmyra palm. At the event, artisans and chefs used local ingredients, including palmyra palm leaves, peel and juice to prepare traditional cakes such as banh bo nuong (grilled rice cake), banh da lon (a kind of steamed layer cake) and banh uot tu vi ( a kind of steamed flat cake).
Organisers presented a first prize to a team from Ba Ria-Vung Tau, two second prizes to teams from An Giang's Tri Ton district and Dong Nai province and three third prizes to those from Kien Giang, Ho Chi Minh City and An Giang's Cho Moi district.
The Vietnam Records Organisation (VietKings) granted a certificate recognising the 100 cakes, made by 10 teams at the competition, as a Vietnamese record to the An Giang Trade and Investment Promotion Centre.
Le Trung Hieu, the centre’s director said the setting of the record not only holds cultural significance but also helps promote and preserve the unique traditional values of the Bay Nui region in An Giang.
The recognition is an important milestone that boosts economic and tourism development, and improves the living standards of the Khmer ethnic people in An Giang.
The festival, running from August 3-11, attracts the participation of 21 provinces and cities nationwide, with 400 booths featuring traditional cakes, tourism products, items under One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme, regional specialties, and local dishes./.