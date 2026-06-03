‘Quanh Toi’ app launched to help users locate fuel stations nationwide

The “Quanh Toi” (Around Me) mobile application. Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade\

The Agency of Domestic Market Surveillance and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has officially launched the “Quanh Toi” (Around Me) mobile application, enabling users to locate fuel stations, access market information, submit feedback and manage fuel expenses.

The app, available on both iOS and Android platforms from June 1, 2026, can be downloaded via the App Store and Google Play by searching for “Quanh Toi”.

Using the app’s digital map, users can find the nearest fuel station, obtain directions, check operating status, and view available fuel types and prices. The feature is particularly useful for long-distance travel or during periods of market supply fluctuations.

The app also allows users to report irregularities such as incorrect pricing, unexpected closures, fuel rationing, failure to issue invoices, and concerns related to fuel quality, fire safety and environmental protection. Reports are received and processed promptly by the agency, helping strengthen public participation in market oversight.

In addition, users can rate service quality at fuel stations and monitor personal fuel consumption. The app enables vehicle owners to store vehicle information, record refuelling history, track fuel efficiency and manage fuel expenses.

In the time ahead, it is expected to be added with many new features such as issuing alerts for unusual sales prices and inventory, giving market supply and demand forecasts, issuing fuel waste alerts, and providing advanced data analysis to support management, the agency said, describing the launch of “Quanh Toi” as a new step forward in the digital transformation of Vietnam’s fuel tools./.