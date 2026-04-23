Vinh Duc’s Sesame Rice Crackers Step onto the World Stage

From a quiet village in Do Luong Comune, Nghe An Province, Vinh Duc sesame rice crackers are steadily making their way onto the global stage. What was once a humble rural specialty, crafted for local markets and family tables, is now reaching international consumers, carrying with it the distinct flavors and heritage of central Vietnam.

Rice crackers are produced by hand, contributing to preserving the unique characteristics of the traditional craft village. Photo: VNA



From a quiet village in Do Luong Comune, Nghe An Province, Vinh Duc sesame rice crackers are steadily making their way onto the global stage. What was once a humble rural specialty, crafted for local markets and family tables, is now reaching international consumers, carrying with it the distinct flavors and heritage of central Vietnam.

For more than 300 years, the village has preserved its traditional method of making sesame rice crackers. The process remains meticulous: rice is finely ground, mixed with garlic, pepper, and black sesame seeds, then carefully sun-dried before being grilled to achieve its signature crispness. This combination creates a product that is both simple and deeply expressive, defined by its smoky aroma and rich, nutty taste.

Rice crackers are produced by hand, contributing to preserving the unique characteristics of the traditional craft village. Photo: VNA

After being cooked, the rice crackers are spread on bamboo mats and left to dry in the sun. Photo: VNA

The turning point came with the product’s recognition under Vietnam’s OCOP (One Commune One Product) program. This certification not only validates quality and safety standards but also provides a framework for branding and market expansion. With improved packaging, standardized production, and greater attention to food safety, Vinh Duc producers have been able to meet the requirements of more demanding markets.

Today, shipments of sesame rice crackers from the village are reaching overseas Vietnamese communities and gradually entering broader international distribution channels. During peak production periods, the village becomes a hive of activity, as households work to fulfill both domestic and export orders.

Various rice crackers, after being steamed, are laid out on bamboo racks and placed under the sun to dry. Photo: VNA

Vinh Duc sesame rice crackers are roasted on hot coals, giving it distinct fragrant taste. Photo: VNA

Despite this expansion, the essence of Vinh Duc’s craft remains unchanged. The crackers still rely on natural ingredients, traditional techniques, and the experience passed down through generations. In an increasingly competitive global food market, it is precisely this authenticity that gives the product its edge.