Crafty destinations
Market Keeps Centuries-Old Conical Hat Craft Alive
Before dawn breaks over the outskirts of Hanoi, the Chuong Conical Hat Market is already stirring to life. From as early as 4:30 a.m., traders and artisans gather under soft yellow lights, their silhouettes moving briskly through rows of neatly stacked conical hats.
Held for just a few hours on the 4th, 10th, 14th, 20th, 24th, and 30th days of the lunar month, the market follows a rhythm shaped by generations. Despite its brief duration, it plays a vital role in sustaining a craft that has endured for more than 300 years in this rural community.
The conical hat, known locally as non la, is more than a practical accessory. It is a cultural symbol of Vietnam, associated with grace, resilience, and everyday life. At Chuong Market, the craft is on full display. Vendors bring finely made hats in various stages of completion, from carefully stitched frames to fully finished pieces, their smooth surfaces reflecting hours of meticulous handwork.
Many of the sellers are women from nearby villages who have inherited the craft from their mothers and grandmothers. For them, the market is not only a place of trade but also a space of connection, where skills, stories, and traditions are passed down.
As the sun rises higher, the market gradually winds down. By mid-morning, the stalls begin to disappear, leaving behind quiet village roads. Yet the legacy of Chuong’s conical hat craft endures, preserved through each market day, and through the steady hands of those committed to keeping it alive.