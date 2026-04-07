Market Keeps Centuries-Old Conical Hat Craft Alive

Before dawn breaks over the outskirts of Hanoi, the Chuong Conical Hat Market is already stirring to life. From as early as 4:30 a.m., traders and artisans gather under soft yellow lights, their silhouettes moving briskly through rows of neatly stacked conical hats.

The Chuong hat market runs from around 4:30 to 7:00 a.m. on designated lunar days each month. Photo: VNA

Held for just a few hours on the 4th, 10th, 14th, 20th, 24th, and 30th days of the lunar month, the market follows a rhythm shaped by generations. Despite its brief duration, it plays a vital role in sustaining a craft that has endured for more than 300 years in this rural community.

The conical hat, known locally as non la, is more than a practical accessory. It is a cultural symbol of Vietnam, associated with grace, resilience, and everyday life. At Chuong Market, the craft is on full display. Vendors bring finely made hats in various stages of completion, from carefully stitched frames to fully finished pieces, their smooth surfaces reflecting hours of meticulous handwork.

Outside the pagoda yard, traders sell la lui (young palm leaves) - the primary material for making Chuong conical hats. Sourced from Thanh Hoa and Ha Tinh provinces, the leaves are treated by rubbing with sand and sun-dried for two to three days until they turn a silvery white, becoming soft and easy to shape. They are then bundled into bunches of 50 to 100 leaves, priced between 65,000 and 200,000 dong (3 - 8 US dôlars) depending on quality. Photo: VNA

More than a trading place, the market is a social hub where locals meet, talk and preserve long-standing traditions. Photo: VNA

Finished hats are priced between 40,000 and 150,000 dong, depending on quality and craftsmanship.

Many of the sellers are women from nearby villages who have inherited the craft from their mothers and grandmothers. For them, the market is not only a place of trade but also a space of connection, where skills, stories, and traditions are passed down.

Thin bamboo strips are shaped into rings, forming the structure of the hat. Photo: VNA

Each Chuong hat features 16 rings, including one thicker ring that forms the brim. Photo: VNA

From the initial frame, artisans carry out a series of meticulous steps including preparing the leaves, shaping the rings, forming the hat, stitching, inserting the inner lining and finishing the brim to complete a conical hat. Photo: VNA

As the sun rises higher, the market gradually winds down. By mid-morning, the stalls begin to disappear, leaving behind quiet village roads. Yet the legacy of Chuong’s conical hat craft endures, preserved through each market day, and through the steady hands of those committed to keeping it alive.