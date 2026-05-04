Tay Ninh Preserves Traditional Crafts Along Nhut Tao Estuary

Along the Vam Co River, the quiet rhythm of rural life continues to sustain traditional crafts passed down through generations. Along its banks, mornings begin with the rustle of sedge leaves and the soft churn of mills, as families carry forward work learned from parents and grandparents. Here, labor is unhurried but constant, shaped by the tides, the seasons, and a deep familiarity with the land.

People in Nhut Tao hang sedge to dry from early morning when the sun has not yet to come out. Photo: VNA



Along the Vam Co River, the quiet rhythm of rural life continues to sustain traditional crafts passed down through generations. Along its banks, mornings begin with the rustle of sedge leaves and the soft churn of mills, as families carry forward work learned from parents and grandparents. Here, labor is unhurried but constant, shaped by the tides, the seasons, and a deep familiarity with the land.

A couple harvests sedge. Photo: VNA

People in Nhut Tao harvest sedge. Photo: VNA

At the Nhut Tao estuary (formerly in Tan Tru district, Long An province), these traditions remain vividly present. In the sedge fields, workers wade through shallow water to harvest long, slender stalks, later dried and woven into mats that are both practical and enduring. Nearby, small rice flour mills hum steadily, turning locally grown grain into fine flour used for noodles, cakes, and other staples of southern cuisine. The processes are simple, often done by hand or with modest machinery, yet they reflect a depth of skill refined over decades.

For many residents, these crafts are more than a livelihood, they are a link to identity and memory. Techniques are shared within families, and each step carries a sense of continuity with the past. Even as modern life encroaches, the estuary’s communities maintain a balance between change and tradition, adapting where needed while holding on to what defines them.

A local arranges rice flour to dry on bamboo plates. Photo: VNA

A local arranging rice flour for drying on bamboo plates. Photo: VNA

A local hangs bamboo plates full of rice flour to dry under the sun. Photo: VNA

A local hangs bamboo plates full of rice flour to dry under the sun. Photo: VNA



In this riverside landscape, the past is not preserved behind glass. It lives in the steady hands of workers, in the scent of drying sedge, and in the rhythmic turning of millstones, quietly sustaining a way of life that has endured for centuries.