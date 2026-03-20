Hoi An Village Recycles Firewood into Unique Artworks

Lacquer art works made from drifted wood pieces by artisans from Cui Lu village. Photo: VNA

In Hoi An, a town long known for its lantern-lit streets and centuries-old architecture, a small community of artisans is quietly turning nature’s remnants into meaningful works of art. At Cui Lu, or “Floodwood” Village, carpenters collect logs and wood fragments carried downstream by seasonal floods along the Thu Bon River. What was once seen as debris left behind by natural disasters has become the raw material for a distinctive form of artistic expression.

Each piece of artwork made from firewood is unique as they are made by hands. Photo: VNA

Artisans turn lifeless firewood pieces into treasured art works. Photo: VNA

Lacquer art works made from drifted wood pieces by artisans from Cui Lu village. Photo: VNA

Each piece of driftwood arrives shaped by water, time, and chance. Rather than forcing the material into rigid forms, artisans study its natural curves and textures, allowing each sculpture to emerge organically. The result is a collection of handcrafted works—ranging from human and animal figurines to abstract pieces—that retain the spirit of the river while reflecting the creativity of their makers.

Beyond aesthetics, the craft carries deeper meaning. For local residents, the flood season is both a challenge and a defining part of life in Central Vietnam. By transforming floodwood into art, artisans preserve those lived experiences, embedding memory and resilience into every piece.

Foreign tourists visit the Cui Lu village. Photo: VNA

Each piece of artwork made from firewood is unique. Photo: VNA

Artisans turn lifeless firewood pieces into treasured art works. Photo: VNA



Today, Cui Lu Village is gradually gaining recognition among visitors seeking authentic cultural experiences. Through their work, these artisans are not only recycling natural materials but also telling stories—of the river, of hardship, and of renewal—while carving out a sustainable livelihood rooted in tradition and innovation.