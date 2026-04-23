Vietnamese Prime Minister meets RoK President

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets with President Lee Jae Myung of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Hanoi on April 23 during the latter’s state visit to Vietnam, reaffirming both sides’ commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across key areas.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and RoK President Lee Jae Myung. Photo: VNA



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets with President Lee Jae Myung of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Hanoi on April 23 during the latter’s state visit to Vietnam, reaffirming both sides’ commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across key areas.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and RoK President Lee Jae Myung view a photo exhibition showcasing the relationship between the two countries, organised by the Vietnam News Agency. Photo: VNA

A view of the meeting. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at the meeting. Photo: VNA

RoK President Lee Jae Myung at the meeting. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and RoK President Lee Jae Myung. Photo: VNA