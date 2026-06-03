Vietnamese firm showcases technological capabilities at world’s leading firefighting, rescue exhibition

Hiep Hoa’s participation marks a notable step for Vietnamese enterprises in a highly competitive international market characterised by rigorous technical standards, certification requirements and operational reliability.

High-tech products are on display at the INTERSCHUTZ 2026 exhibition. Photo: VNA

Held under the theme “Safeguarding tomorrow”, INTERSCHUTZ 2026 continues to affirm its position as the premier global platform for the fire protection, rescue, disaster response and civil protection industries. Organisers said INTERSCHUTZ 2026 is the largest edition in the event’s history, featuring around 1,750 exhibitors from 55 countries across more than 118,000 square metres of exhibition space. Key themes such as climate change, the future of civil protection, sustainability, digitalisation and data integration underscore the growing importance of fire and rescue services within the broader framework of non-traditional security.

High-tech products are on display at the INTERSCHUTZ 2026 exhibition. Photo: VNA

Among the products on display are automated fire-fighting robots, aerial fire trucks equipped with mechanical demolition systems, specialised fire engines, ladder trucks, multifunctional smoke extraction vehicles and a range of technical solutions for emergency response operations.



High-tech products are on display at the INTERSCHUTZ 2026 exhibition. Photo: VNA

The company’s General Director Dao Chi Hiep described INTERSCHUTZ as more than a technical exhibition, saying it has evolved into a platform shaping the future of fire and rescue services and civil protection. He noted that the event’s focus on dual-use cooperation, climate-related challenges and emerging AI applications reflects a profound transformation of the sector, where technology, coordination and crisis-response capabilities are becoming increasingly important.

Foreign visitors learn about Vietnamese fire fighting equipments at the event. Photo: VNA

As Vietnam accelerates industrialisation, modernisation and innovation-driven growth, the presence of Vietnamese-branded products at major international events conveys a message of a dynamic manufacturing sector striving to reach global markets through technology, quality and cooperation. It also highlights the country’s growing ambitions to establish a stronger position in specialised, high-value and technology-intensive industries worldwide./.