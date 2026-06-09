Vietnam Reinforces Role as World’s Second-Largest Coffee Producer

Vietnam is expected to maintain its standing as the world’s second-largest coffee producer and the leading supplier of robusta coffee in the 2025/26 crop year, according to the latest forecast from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Vietnam is expected to maintain its standing as the world’s second-largest coffee producer and the leading supplier of robusta coffee in the 2025/26 crop year, according to the latest forecast from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA projects Vietnam’s coffee production to recover to 30.8 million 60-kilogram bags in the 2025/26 season, driven by favorable weather conditions and increased investment in farming operations. The rebound comes after periods of weather-related pressure that affected output in several growing regions.

Robusta coffee is expected to account for nearly 95% of the country’s total production, underscoring Vietnam’s dominant role in the global robusta market. Vietnamese robusta beans are widely used in instant coffee manufacturing and commercial coffee blends, supplying major international brands and processors.

The Central Highlands region, considered the heart of Vietnam’s coffee industry, continues to play a crucial role in maintaining the country’s strong production capacity. Farmers in key coffee-growing provinces have increasingly adopted sustainable cultivation methods, improved irrigation systems, and advanced farming techniques to enhance productivity and bean quality.

Vietnam’s coffee exports are forecast to rise by 2.3 million bags to 24.6 million bags in the 2025/26 crop year, supported by higher supplies and stable global demand. Coffee remains one of the country’s leading agricultural export commodities, contributing significantly to rural livelihoods and export revenues.

Processing coffee in Quang Tri province. Photo: Published by VNA

Gia Lai farmers drying coffee fruits. Photo: VNA

Gia Lai farmers drying coffee fruits. Photo: VNA



Industry analysts say growing global demand for affordable coffee products and instant beverages continues to strengthen Vietnam’s position in the international market. At the same time, local producers are gradually expanding into higher-value segments, including specialty coffee and processed coffee products, to boost competitiveness and increase export value.

With strong output prospects and expanding market opportunities, Vietnam is expected to remain a key player in the global coffee supply chain in the years ahead.