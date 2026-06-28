Ho Chi Minh City Targets Global Service Hub Status with High-Value Growth Strategy

A container truck runs at the Gemalink International Port, part of the Cai Mep port complex, in Tan Phuoc ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA

Tapping advantages for forming a regional service center



Services remain the largest contributor to Ho Chi Minh City’s growth, accounting for around 51% of GRDP after the merger. With an area of more than 6,772 sq km, a population of about 14 million, and a GRDP of roughly 120 billion USD, comparable to many global megacities, it is well positioned to become a leading services hub.



According to Dr. Do Thien Anh Tuan from the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, rising population, income and living standards are creating a massive consumer market. The expanded city is expected to strengthen its role as a national distribution hub and trendsetter for consumption.



New development space also enhances advantages in logistics, maritime transport, international trade and tourism, he said. The city is home to 99 seaports, including the Cai Mep–Thi Vai deep-water port cluster, which is among the region’s leading ports capable of receiving the largest tonnage vessels. In 2025, the city’s port system handled more than 24 million TEUs of cargo, ranking eighth globally.



Dinh Xuan Khanh, Director of the Tan Cang Sai Gon Logistics Centre, said cargo throughput through the city’s port system is 14 million TEUs per year and could rise to 26–27 million TEUs by 2030 by adjusting international transshipment policies.

The LILAMA 18 construction, installation, and commissioning site at Cai Mep Port, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

Cruise tourism logistics is also emerging as a potential sector, with increasing international cruise ships docking in the Ba Ria–Vung Tau area.



In its development orientation, the newly-established international financial centre (IFC) and the seaport system are expected to serve as a core hub, linking with the city’s strategic service centres, including maritime logistics, information and communications, science, technology and innovation, tourism, healthcare, and education.



Insiders said that if these opportunities are harnessed, Ho Chi Minh City has strong potential to become a leading services hub in Southeast Asia in the coming decades.



Addressing structural bottlenecks