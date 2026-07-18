Vietnam Looks to Unlock Medical Tourism Potential with National Strategy

Vietnam is moving to transform medical tourism into a key growth sector as the Ministry of Health finalises a national strategy on medical tourism development for the 2026–2030 period, with a vision to 2040.

The Da Nang Hospital in the central city of Da Nang offers high-quality healthcare services to domestic and foreign tourists. Photo: VNA

The draft strategy aims to establish Vietnam as a trusted healthcare destination in Southeast Asia by 2030 and, in the longer term, among Asia's leading medical tourism hubs. The plan reflects a shift from viewing medical tourism as an untapped opportunity to making it a national development priority.



Vietnam has several competitive advantages. The country offers high-quality healthcare services at competitive costs, supported by an expanding network of modern hospitals, experienced medical professionals, and internationally trained specialists. At the same time, its diverse tourism resources—from world-renowned heritage sites and tropical beaches to wellness retreats and traditional medicine—provide an attractive setting for patients seeking treatment combined with recovery and leisure.

Vietnam has several advantages, including skilled healthcare professionals, modern medical technologies and treatment costs that are much lower than in many other countries. Photo: VNA

The Da Nang Hospital in the central city of Da Nang offers high-quality healthcare services to domestic and foreign tourists. Photo: VNA

In recent years, Vietnam has drawn a growing number of international visitors for dental care, cosmetic surgery, fertility treatment, health screenings, and traditional medicine. However, the sector has yet to reach its full potential due to fragmented promotion, the absence of a coordinated national framework, limited international branding, and insufficient integration between healthcare providers and tourism businesses.

The proposed strategy seeks to address these challenges by improving service quality in line with international standards, strengthening hospital accreditation, expanding multilingual support, and promoting digital platforms that make it easier for overseas patients to access information and arrange treatment.

The Da Nang Hospital in the central city of Da Nang offers high-quality healthcare services to domestic and foreign tourists. Photo: VNA

Another key objective is to foster closer cooperation among hospitals, travel agencies, airlines, hotels, and insurance providers to develop integrated medical tourism packages. Such collaboration is expected to provide seamless services for international patients while creating new opportunities for local tourism businesses.

If successfully implemented, the strategy could enhance Vietnam's competitiveness in the regional healthcare market, attract greater international investment, and generate higher tourism revenue. More importantly, it is expected to strengthen the country's image as a destination that combines quality healthcare with rich cultural experiences and warm hospitality.