Vi Rong Cape: A Must-Visit Destination in Gia Lai

The rocky shore and clear blue water of Vi Rong Cape are ideal for photoshoots. Photo: VNA



Among its most captivating destinations is Vi Rong Cape, located in Tan Phung 2 Village, Phu My Dong Commune. With its unspoiled scenery and fascinating geological formations, the cape has become a favorite stop for nature lovers, photographers, and backpackers seeking experiences off the beaten path.

Named after its dragon-shaped rock formation, "Vi Rong" means "dragon's tail" in Vietnamese, the cape is a striking natural landmark where rugged cliffs extend into the sea. Over millions of years, wind and waves have sculpted layers of volcanic rock into unique shapes and textures, creating a dramatic coastal landscape unlike any other in central Vietnam. At sunrise, the first rays of light illuminate the dark rock formations and shimmering sea, offering spectacular views that draw photographers from across the country.

Vi Rong Cape is a destination that backpackers and tourists prioritize visiting to admire and experience. Photo: VNA

The rocky shore and clear blue water of Vi Rong Cape are ideal for photoshoots. Photo: VNA



Beyond its scenic beauty, Vi Rong Cape provides visitors with a peaceful escape from the bustle of city life. Travelers can stroll along the rocky shoreline, enjoy the fresh ocean breeze, watch local fishing boats return with their catch, or simply take in the panoramic views of the East Sea. The nearby fishing village adds to the area's charm, offering a glimpse into the daily lives of coastal residents whose livelihoods have long been tied to the sea.

The cape is also an ideal base for exploring other attractions along Gia Lai's coastline, including pristine beaches, seafood markets, and traditional fishing communities. Fresh seafood, prepared with local flavors, is another highlight that enhances the visitor experience.

A panoramic view from Vi Rong Cape to the sea. Photo: VNA

A mysterious and picturesque cave located in the middle of Vi Rong Cape attracts tourists for photo opportunities. Photo: VNA

As tourism continues to grow in Gia Lai, Vi Rong Cape is emerging as one of the province's signature coastal attractions. Combining breathtaking scenery, geological significance, and authentic local culture, it offers visitors a memorable journey into one of Vietnam's most beautiful and lesser-known seaside destinations.