Historic Nha Rong Wharf

05/07/2026

Nha Rong Wharf is an iconic historical landmark from where 115 years ago, young patriot Nguyen Tat Thanh embarked on a 30-year journey to find a path to national liberation, paving the way for independence and freedom of Vietnam.

Situated along the banks of the Saigon River, Nha Rong Wharf is one of the most famous historical landmarks in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Giang Son Dong

Looking down at the sun-drenched waters of the Saigon River from Khanh Hoi Bridge one afternoon, my eyes wandered toward Nha Rong Wharf, where time seems to have stood still in the modern pulse of Ho Chi Minh City.

The waves lapped against the harbor just as they did more than a century ago when, on June 5, 1911, young Nguyen Tat Thanh - under the alias Van Ba - boarded the French merchant ship Amiral Latouche-Tréville, starting his quest for national liberation.

From this riverbank, he traveled through multiple continents seeking a path to liberate his homeland. This journey not only transformed the life of a man but also ushered in a new chapter in Vietnamese history. Therefore, Nha Rong Wharf is not merely a riverside landmark, but an enduring symbol of the Vietnamese people's desire for independence and freedom, and their unwavering resolve to forge ahead into the future.

The Ho Chi Minh Museum, Ho Chi Minh City Branch, features thematic galleries highlighting the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

Nha Rong Wharf is a prominent destination for foreign tourists to Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

Today, Nha Rong Wharf is home to the Ho Chi Minh Museum (Ho Chi Minh City Branch) where the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh is showcased through over 23,000 documents and exhibits, including more than 4,000 original items and numerous rare and historically valuable collections.

Joining the stream of visitors, I listened intently as young curators brought history to life. Every item, photograph or document plays its part in restoring President Ho Chi Minh’s journey for national liberation, his revolutionary activities and devotion to his country.

General Secretary of the Lao People's Democratic Republic and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith visits the Ho Chi Minh Museum, Ho Chi Minh City Branch. Photo: Xuan Khu/VNA

Participants of the Ho Chi Minh City Overseas Vietnamese Youth Summer Camp offer incense to Uncle Ho at Nha Rong Wharf. Photo: Xuan Khu/VNA

To bring history closer to the public, the museum has digitized the exhibition space, allowing a global audience to explore more than 15,600 documents and artifacts, and nearly 2,900 books about President Ho Chi Minh.

Not only a premier cultural attraction, Nha Rong Wharf is an education hub in Ho Chi Minh City. The site frequently hosts political events, history lessons, ceremonies of the Communist Party and the Youth Union, and programs paying tribute to the late President, fostering love for the homeland among younger generations.

The multi-point live broadcast TV program "Ho Chi Minh - The Radiant Will of Vietnam" commemorates the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh. Photo: Phan Thanh Vu/VNA

Story: Thong Hai

Photos: Thong Hai, Giang Son Dong, VNA & Files

