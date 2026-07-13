Cuc Phuong turns wildlife recovery into new tourism model

A voluteer takes part in the care for wildlife at Cuc Phuong National Park. Photo: VNA

Captive breeding meets soft-release rewilding



The park has kicked off a large-scale wildlife rewilding push in its core zone, the first move in a long-term nature restoration strategy, with full technical backing from Save Vietnam’s Wildlife (SVW).



The release of spotted deer and other deer species marks the start of an ecological restoration effort designed to repair weakened links in the natural ecosystem, the park’s representative said.



Routinely caring for rare pangolins under a conservation program at Cuc Phuong National Park. Photo: VNA

Around 60 deer will be freed in phases, with the park and SVW adopting a globally recognised soft-release model to maximise post-release survival.



Before the release, animals are trained to shed human dependence and build natural behaviours, including foraging, finding food and water inside a roughly 2,000 sq.m acclimatisation enclosure for 30-40 days. Then the gate opens, and they move deeper into the forest.



Once the animals integrate, SVW experts and rangers monitor them using advanced tracking technology.

Volunteers participate in caring for rare turtle species in Cuc Phuong. Photo: VNA

Rangers are also rolling out broad habitat protection measures under a philosophy of letting nature lead with human support, a push aimed at turning Cuc Phuong into a national model for ecological restoration.



Conservation gains fuel distinctive tourism products



Several experiential tours have become visitor favourites, including the “Journey of Revival” tour, night wildlife viewing, and seasonal butterfly and firefly photo trips.



Do Hong Hai, Deputy Director of the Cuc Phuong Environmental Education & Services Centre, said the park has imposed strict visitor management rules for seasonal butterfly and firefly experiences to ensure absolute protection for endangered primates, small carnivores, pangolins and freshwater turtles.



Tourists, especially children, enjoy responsible ecotourism and biodiversity conservation experiences in Cuc Phuong. Photo: VNA

Visitor numbers are tightly controlled and scheduled by time slots. High-emission vehicles are restricted, and guests on night-wildlife outings must stay completely silent and avoid light pollution to prevent disruption of natural behaviour.



An official from the provincial Department of Tourism said the shift from mass tourism toward tourism tied to wildlife rescue and nature conservation has gained strong momentum in recent years.



That niche is expected to draw urban residents seeking learning, exploration and healing through nature. By creating educational and immersive products, the park is effectively turning tourists into biodiversity ambassadors, the official added./.