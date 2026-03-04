US media explains why Phu Quoc is becoming a tourism phenomenon

Fireworks on the Kiss Bridge in Phu Quoc. Photo: VNA

The "sense of discovery" lost by former tropical paradises

According to Travel + Leisure, the core appeal of Phu Quoc lies in its ability to retain a specific atmosphere that many long-standing tropical destinations are gradually losing. The magazine highlights this shift by stating: “Phu Quoc carries something more established destinations struggle to maintain: the sense of discovery. Phuket and Bali are crowded and well-trodden, but Phu Quoc offers the appeal of an emerging destination when everyone is looking for a new place to escape to.” Phu Quoc remains pristine enough to spark a sense of adventure, yet modern enough to provide world-class luxury experiences. Primordial forests, crystal-clear coastlines, and peaceful fishing villages coexist alongside high-end resorts and massive entertainment infrastructure. This harmony creates a distinct competitive advantage.

The growth figures reinforce this observation. In 2025, international arrivals to Phu Quoc surged by nearly 60%, marking a new breakthrough cycle. As 2026 begins, during the Lunar New Year alone, the island welcomed nearly 366,000 visitors (a 30% increase year-on-year), with international guests accounting for nearly 93,000 (up 24.3%).

Beyond the numbers, Phu Quoc’s status is confirmed by top-tier industry rankings. In late 2025, Condé Nast Traveler honored it as the most beautiful island in Asia and third globally. Phu Quoc’s score officially surpassed Bali and Phuket, rivaling luxury staples like the Maldives and Maui.

International visitors at Phu Quoc international airport, An Giang province. Photo: VNA

This brilliant streak of achievements continues to extend as Travel + Leisure India honoured Phu Quoc as the "Best Emerging Destination." Not only shining as a top-tier destination, the iconic Hon Thom Cable Car was also named by the American magazine as one of the most spectacular journeys in Asia. Coupled with the title of "World's Leading Nature Island Destination” from the World Travel Awards, this prestigious collection of accolades serves as the clearest evidence that Phu Quoc is truly redefining the standards of luxury travel.

When the night becomes a specialty

If nature is the foundation, then the entertainment ecosystem is the factor that elevates Phu Quoc. Travel + Leisure noted that few coastal destinations in Asia can transform every evening into a true festival.

In the South of the island, fireworks have been performed every night for over two consecutive years, combined with multimedia mega-shows such as Kiss of the Sea and Symphony of the Sea, creating a rare and vibrant rhythm. According to the American magazine, it is precisely the combination of tropical nature and modern performance technology that has helped Phu Quoc redefine beach tourism: a place where the night no longer equates to silence. “Nightly fireworks, world-record shows, and crystal clear beaches create an emerging paradise that never sleeps".

International visitors are overwhelmed by the record of nightly firework performances for over two consecutive years in the South of the island. More than 580,000 fireworks have been launched without a single day of interruption, combined with world-record multimedia mega-shows like Kiss of the Sea or Symphony of the Sea. Tourists can enjoy an endless festival on any day of the week.

Tourists at Bai Khem, An Thoi, Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province. Photo: VNA

But the allure of Pearl Island lies not only in these iconic shows but also in a seamless chain of experiences from early morning until late at night. This journey of discovery begins during the day, when the world's longest 3-wire cable car carries visitors over the deep blue waters of the An Thoi archipelago and peaceful fishing villages, before arriving at the vibrant Sun World Hon Thom entertainment complex.

Then, as the twilight tints the ocean red, Sunset Town begins to light up. Every street corner and wall can become a perfect backdrop for photography enthusiasts. In particular, the sunset-watching moment becomes more complete when standing at the Kiss Bridge, an architectural marvel with a unique "non-touching" design once praised by CNN.

According to Travel + Leisure, this is a smart development strategy: not just promoting landscapes, but building a seamless experience ecosystem from morning to night. Thanks to this, every trip to Phu Quoc carries a distinct nuance - blending the relaxation of a tropical island with the energy of an emerging entertainment hub.

While many Asian destinations struggle with the challenge of reinventing themselves, Phu Quoc is entering a stage of "defining its identity" - a place where fireworks light up the sky every night, where sunset becomes a ritual, and where every trip offers more than just a mere vacation. Not only famous for its beauty, this island is being mentioned as a new icon of resort tourism - more vibrant, more daring, and full of ambition to reach global heights./.